Nigeria: Buhari's Visit Reassured Us of Safety in Borno - Igbos

Maiduguri — The Igbos residing in Borno has commended the decision of President Muhammadu Buhari to visit Borno to celebrate the 57th Nigeria's Independence Day.

According to them,the president's visit reassured them of protection in the state , amid the tension over the coalition of Arewa Youths earlier suspended quit order.

They equally commended the president's stance on the notion that every Nigerian is protected in any part of the country.

The president General of Igbo Welfare Association (IWA), the umbrella body of Igbos residing in Borno state, chief Maclaw Maduabuchukwu Nwaogu yesterday disclosed this to newsmen in Maiduguri yesterday while speaking on the significance of the president's visit to Borno.

"President Muhammadu Buhari's visit to Borno state is a reassurance of our safety in Borno.He has to an extent fulfilled his campaign promise of restoring peace in the Northeast, especially Borno, despite his health challenge for the past six months.

" We are grateful to him and Borno state Governor , Kashim Shettima for their commitment at ensuring that peace is restored in the Northeast and the country at large," Chief Nwaogu said.

He added that what remains for the president to achieve total peace in the country is to address root causes of agitations from different sections of the country, adding that no meaningful development can be achieved in any country without peace.