4 October 2017

The Herald (Harare)

Zimbabwe: Davido, Jah Prayzah Prepare for 'My Lilly' Act

Nigerian musician Davido will jet into the country on October 12, a day before the launch of Jah Prayzah's album, in order for the two musicians to have time to rehearse for a live performance of their duet "My Lilly".

Jah Prayzah launches his new album "Kutonga Kwaro" on October 13 at Harare International Conference Centre and Davido will be part of the show. The musicians recently did their collaboration "My Lilly" in studio and it will be the first time for them to perform the song on stage. Organisers of the show, 2Kings Entertainment, said they agreed to bring Davido a day earlier so that they have time for rehearsal.

"We usually bring in the artiste on the day of the show but this time we will have Davido a day before the show. We want to make sure that the show becomes an event to remember and we will do our best to facilitate what the artistes request for. There are a number of acts that will be on stage and we are taking each segment of the show as a special act. Davido did well the last time he came and it will be a more special event because this time he has a collaboration with a local musician," said Dee Nosh of 2Kings Entertainment.

Other artistes that will take part at the show include Andy Muridzo, Ex-Q, Natty O, Diamond Boys and DJ Iroq, Dee Nosh said tickets for the show are already selling well.

"Tickets to the show a selling well and we are looking forward to a full house. Tickets are available at all Couloursel Furniture shops and we encourage people to buy in advance to avoid disappointment. We have done various international shows that have gone well and we are certain the Davido concert will not be an exception."

