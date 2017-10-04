Rwanda: Seninga Under Pressure as Police FC Lose Ground

Police FC head coach Innocent Seninga has admitted for the first time that he is under pressure after his team's poor run of results and loss in the league opener.

Police have not been at their best during pre-season after losing to APR, Rayon Sports and AS Kigali 2-1, 1-0 and 3-1 receptively in Agaciro Development Fund championships while last weekend they also lost to Etincelles 3-1 in AZAM Rwanda premier League opener at Umuganda Stadium.

It could be worse if Seninga loses against APR on Wednesday in the 'Ndi Umunyarwanda Cup.'

The tournament is organised by Rwanda Football Federation in collaboration with the National Unity and Reconciliation Commission (NURC).

"It is always bad to lose to your main rivals, but we need to turn things around in order to handle the pressure. We were not our usual self on pitch against Etincelles, but we have to move on and prepare for the next matches," Seninga said.

"The pressure is on me but it is still early for me to judge my future we are going to work and see where we can improve because we have a better team which can win the league," Seninga added.

Hosts Etincelles thrashed Police 3-1 courtesy of a brace from Salita Gentil Kambale while Niyonsenga Ibrahim scored the other piece.

Police's consolation goal was scored by new signing Bertrand Iradukunda while Fiston Munezero was red carded in the game.