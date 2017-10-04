3 October 2017

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: Lecturers Issue Strike Notice to 31 Universities

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Ouma Wanzala

University lecturers have issued a 21-day strike notice to the government.

This means that their strike will start on October 31.

Universities academic staff union (Uasu) Secretary-General Constantine Wasonga, while issuing the notice to 31 public universities, on Tuesday said the job boycott was not stoppable until their demand for higher pay is effected.

"The strike is over the failure by the university councils to implement basic salary and house allowance at the levels provided for under the 2013-2017 CBA and to protest the blatant violations of the university workers fundamental and freedoms under article 41 of the Kenya constitution 2010," said Dr Wasonga.

The notice is also copied to Education Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang'i.

In June last year, the government paid the lecturers arrears of Sh10 billion for 2013-2017 CBA but could not continue with the payment of new salary scales citing lack of funds.

That is the money the teaching staff now want sent to their bank accounts.

Kenya

Duale to Seek MPs Approval of Sh11.5 Billion for Poll

Majority Leader in the National Assembly Aden Duale says he will be requesting MPs to approve the release of Sh11.5… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.