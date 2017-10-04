Kenya: Lecturers Issue Strike Notice to 31 Universities

University lecturers have issued a 21-day strike notice to the government.

This means that their strike will start on October 31.

Universities academic staff union (Uasu) Secretary-General Constantine Wasonga, while issuing the notice to 31 public universities, on Tuesday said the job boycott was not stoppable until their demand for higher pay is effected.

"The strike is over the failure by the university councils to implement basic salary and house allowance at the levels provided for under the 2013-2017 CBA and to protest the blatant violations of the university workers fundamental and freedoms under article 41 of the Kenya constitution 2010," said Dr Wasonga.

The notice is also copied to Education Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang'i.

In June last year, the government paid the lecturers arrears of Sh10 billion for 2013-2017 CBA but could not continue with the payment of new salary scales citing lack of funds.

That is the money the teaching staff now want sent to their bank accounts.