Kenya: Standard Chartered Marathon Postponed

This year's Standard Chartered Nairobi Marathon has been postponed to next month due to the repeat presidential elections scheduled for October 26.

The race, which was initially planned for October 29, will now be held on November 26 in the Kenyan capital. It will be in its 15th edition this year with organisers targeting over 30,000 participants.

"This revised date is to give runners ample time to participate in both the election and the marathon" the race organisers said on Tuesday.

Robert Kiplimo Kemboi and Jane Jelagat Seurey won last year's men and women's 42km races.

The Standard Chartered Bank, which has been the race's main sponsor, in July this year extended their sponsorship of the Nairobi Marathon to 2022.

The bank has been funding the event since it was launched in 2003 with proceeds from participation fees going to its Seeing is Believing initiative, a flagship programme that aims at curbing blindness among children aged 15 years and below.

For the second year running, registration will be online through the official marathon website www.sc.com/ke/Nairobimarathon.

As announced in July, prize money for the 21km (half marathon) race has been increased ahead of the race. The winner of the 21km category will take home Sh200,000 up from Sh150,000, first runners up will receive Sh150,000 up from Sh100,000 and second runners up Sh100,000 up from Sh50,000.

However, the prizes for the other categories will remain the same as last year with the winners of the 42km race taking home Sh1.5million.