Rwanda: Chinese in Rwanda Mark 68th Anniversary in Style

Members of the Chinese community living in Rwanda converged at the Kigali Convention Centre Sunday evening to celebrate the country's 68th anniversary.

The celebrations were organized to mark 68 years since the People's Republic of China was founded on October 1, and the start of a new China under the Communist Party of China (CPC) in 1949 under the leadership of Mao Zedong.

The event at the Kigali Convention Centre drew hundreds of Chinese nationals living and working in Rwanda. They were joined by their Rwandan friends and other nationals for an evening of performances that ranged from music, dance, acrobatics and body building.

Most of the performers were decked in colour red, which traditionally symbolises happiness in the Asian country.

The Rwanda Chinese Association, an umbrella body of Chinese citizens living and working in Rwanda organized the event. Thereafter, guests were treated to dinner at Alink Chinese Restaurant in Kimihurura.