Botswana: BNOC Presidential Result On October 7

Gaborone — Botswana National Olympic Committee (BNOC) affiliates will only know on October 7 which candidate will deliver their 2017-2020 strategic plan.

The post of president has pitted Tebogo Lebotse-Sebego who is the Botswana Netball Association president, BNOC senior vice president, Botsang Tshenyego, Botswana Volleyball Federation (BVF) president, Daniel Molaodi, former athlete, France Mabiletsa and former Botswana Football Association, general secretary, Ookeditse Malesu.

On Thursday during a presidential debate which was organised by Himac Holdings, they laid their road map in their effort to lure voters to their side.

Lebotse-Sebego said she would ensure that sporting codes build their brands to attract sponsors.

She said it was also important that in building the brands, the codes were clear on what they were offering given that partnerships and sponsors were not going to 'fall' without knowing what the codes were offering.

She said football continued to attract sponsors because they dominated newspaper back pages, adding that if other codes did not strive to get into the back pages, it would be difficult for them to get the needed publicity.

Lebotse-Sebego, who is a former netball player, said the athletes welfare would be top of her agenda, and that she would also ensure that women participated in sport.

She said some of her achievements were winning the right to host the Netball World Youth Cup 2017, which was the first World Cup to be played in Africa.

Another presidential candidate, Molaodi said in his view the role of the BNOC was to guide, oversee and provide strategic leadership. He added that the secretariat should implement discussed issues without any interference from the board.

He also said it was paramount that the secretariat should be capacitated so that they have the skill and competency to perform their role diligently.

He said if voted he would ensure that athletes welfare was well taken care of, adding that he was cognisant that there were issues between athletes participating in the Diamond League.

For his part, Tshenyego said he was part of the last two BNOC and that they achieved a lot, adding that they were able to establish a fully fledged secretariat and compete at the 2012 Olympic Games where one of the athletes, Nijel Amos won the first medal for the country.

Tshenyego noted that during the 2012 games, Botswana was one of the efficient teams with only four athletes competing, but managing to bring a medal home.

Furthermore, he said the BNOC was an attractive brand hence there were five candidates vying for the presidency

He said if voted he would ensure that the new BNOC strategy was fully implemented.

Malesu said sport had evolved and that it needed administrators with integrity, adding that if voted into power the most important thing would be the athletes welfare.

He said there must be an athlete's village equipped with all relevant resources, including doctors.

Furthermore, Malesu said close monitoring and a good relationship with different sporting codes was key in attaining the BNOC strategy.

"Accountability is key, for us as sports leaders to be taken seriously we have to be accountable," he said.

Mabiletsa noted that the country had participated in 10 Olympic Games, but only managed to win one silver medal in 2012. He said Trinidad and Tobago in the same 10 Olympic Games had sent 181 athletes, but only managed to win 12 medals.

He said BNOC needed critical thinkers, adding that the BNOC constitution stipulated that the organisation was to send athletes to the Commonwealth, Olympic Games and other games that were run by the International Olympic Committee.

The BNOC strategic plan, he said, must bring eight medals from the next Commonwealth Games and four from the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.

He said for the BNOC to attain the target, it was important that at the beginning of every Olympic cycle, teams had to be put together.

He said some of his achievements was to ensure that 400 metres runners got a wild card to compete at the Athens Olympic Games. If voted, he said he would ensure that more athletes were produced and qualified for major games.

Source : BOPA