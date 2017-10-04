3 October 2017

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: Court Sentences Police Officers for Aiding Illegal Immigration

Mbanza Kongo — The Military Court of the Northern Naval Region (RNN) Tuesday condemned three police officers in Mbanza Kongo for three and four years and five months in prison for illegal immigration aid.

The defendants are José Pedro Teka da Silva, Lourenço Francisco Sacramento and Garcia Medina, all assigned to the Zaire Provincial Command of the National Police.

The verdict was read by the presiding judge of the Naval Norte Regional Court, Captain Gaspar João, who described the occurrence of the facts that resulted in the application of the sentence.

According to the magistrate, the events took place on August 10, 2017, when the defendants on a service mission to the municipality of Tomboco resolved to transport, in the protocol vehicle in which were four citizens of the DRC in an illegal migratory situation, who had as final destination Luanda.

According to the sentence, the defendants deviated from their main mission and extended their route to the municipality of Cacuaco, Luanda, bringing the referred foreigners to their final destination, in exchange for monetary amount of 315.000 Kwanzas.

