3 October 2017

Maghreb Arabe Presse (Rabat)

Morocco: FM Meets With Unido DG On Cooperation Prospects

Rabat — Foreign Minister Nasser Bourita met, on Tuesday in Rabat, with director general of the UN Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO) Sem li Yong on prospects for bilateral cooperation.

This visit is aimed at examining means to promote a good cooperation between Morocco and the UNIDO, and get information about the Kingdom's economic development strategy, Yong said at a press briefing after the meeting.

Yong highlighted Morocco's important role in achieving the 2030 Agenda Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), noting that the UN body is conducting its programs for the benefit of developing countries, mainly in Africa.

The UNIDO is the specialized agency of the United Nations that promotes industrial development for poverty reduction, inclusive globalization and environmental sustainability.

