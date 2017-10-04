South Africa: Clinic Staff Caught in Suspected Gang Shootout

Manenberg clinic staff members were severely traumatised on Tuesday morning when bullets were fired at the facility in a suspected gang-related incident.

Stray bullets hit the building's mesh burglar bars and another bullet broke a window, City of Cape Town mayoral committee member for Area Central Siyabulela Mamkeli told News24.

Mamkeli said trauma counselling had been arranged for staff members who were inside the clinic at the time of the shooting.

No one was injured in the incident. The city's law enforcement department, in conjunction with police, will be stepping up patrols in the area, Mamkeli said.

Western Cape police spokesperson Andrè Traut said police were aware of the shooting incident, but no case had been opened.

He said police had been deployed in the area to quell the violence and maintain law and order.

