Angola: Luanda Braces Itself for Proximity Governance

Luanda — The governance of proximity coupled with criticisms and suggestions aimed to tackle Launda province issues is among the commitment to improve the country's capital image.

The fact was stressed Tuesday by municipal administrators to the press after the presentation of the provincial Governor Adriano Mendes de Carvalho to Luanda Government staff.

The ceremony was chaired by the minister of Territory Administration and State Reform, Adão de Almeida.

Carlos Cavuquila, administrator of Cacuado municipality defended more implementation of approximation between the rulers and citizens.

He said that the initiative will allow decentralisation process.

Victor Narciso of Cazenga Municipality backed more engagement to solve the problems in the municipalities, which he considered tough.

In his support for the new governor, the administrator noted that Luanda Governor is familiar with the local problems because he served as former administrator of Icolo and Bengo.

Jeremias Dumbo (Viana) said the new Luanda governor Adriano Mendes de Carvalho's speech brings everyone together.

He added that both the government and businessmen are doing their part, helping improve basic sanitation, education and other difficulties.

Mateus da Costa of Belas and the director of the Health Office of Luanda (Rosa Bessa), said that the residents are prepared for the tasks that are approaching.

The new governor knows the province well and has expressed concern with humanisation of health services in hospitals, they said.