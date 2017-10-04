Kenya: KAA Yet to Reply to Sacked Employee's Petition

Kenya Airports Authority (KAA) has not filed a reply to a petition filed by a former security worker at JKIA who was sacked for allegedly mishandling Education Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang'i.

The Employment and Labour Relations court in Nyeri had given KAA up to September 29 to file its response to the claims raised by Daizy Cherogony.

WITNESSES

Ms Cherogony's lawyer Alex Bismana said the authority has also not made a proposal on any kind of settlement.

"We have no option but to proceed to full hearing in their absence.

"We will call our witnesses to testify in court and argue the claims of unfair dismissal and compensation," Mr Bismana said.

COMPENSATION

He said Ms Cherogony was sacked for asking Dr Matiang'i to queue for a security check like other passengers.

She is seeking a compensation of Sh41 million for wrongful dismissal.

The lawyer said the KAA has refused to compensate her, despite making several demands and notice to sue having been issued.

He wants the court to declare that Ms Cherogony's rights to fair labour practices were violated by the employer.