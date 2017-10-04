Kenya: Rising Cloud of Uncertainty on New Presidential Poll Worrying

opinion

What is the state of government finances even as the economy continues to endure the impact of the uncertainty and stalemate over the October 26 presidential election?

Look at the numbers in the just-published supplementary budget and you begin to appreciate that the National Treasury is overstretched, as the government struggles to pay huge pending bills, ballooning wages and massive debts service obligations.

Also look at the numbers disclosed in the recently published 2017 Budget Review and Outlook Paper.

FINANCIAL CRISIS

Because of the collective bargaining agreements signed with doctors and teachers, we are now spending 33.7 per cent of revenues on paying salaries.

The statistics also reveal that the budget for foreign debt service for this year has ballooned to Sh58 billion.

When you add this to the budget for domestic debt service, at Sh212 billion, you begin to appreciate that we are in the middle of a crippling recurrent costs financing crisis.

When you have such a large proportion of your budget going to paying fixed costs, you find yourself with little room to manoeuvre.

PUBLIC FUNDS

But the highlight of the supplementary budget was a massive Sh30.6 billion in the development budget, with the allocations for building roads being the worst affected.

The supplementary budget has revealed the cut and paste job, which the government has been quietly doing as it grapples with the deteriorating state of public finances.

We are back to where we were during the regime of former President Daniel arap Moi.

DEVELOPMENT

Then, the Treasury would impulsively respond to expenditure shortfalls by massively chopping the development budget.

For a long while, we did not have a development budget to talk of.

The result was stunted growth. Chopping the budget for development as Treasury Cabinet Secretary Henry Rotich has done has another major negative impact: You find yourself in a situation where you cannot spend even a cent of hundreds of millions on projects co-financed by the government and bilateral donors and by multilateral lenders.

The disbursement of funds from donors and lending institutions is usually made to be conditional on the release of counterpart funds.

Indeed, the development budget only started disbursing significantly when President Mwai Kibaki came to town in 2003.

We are back where we were many years ago.

SECURITY

How did we get where we are today?

In a brief to the National Assembly, Mr Rotich has explained that development funds had to be cut to accommodate exigencies, the most significant of which was the repeat presidential election.

Yet when you scrutinise the supplementary budget, you find large allocations for the Department of Defence, the National Intelligence Service and the Ministry of Interior.

It's like the repeat presidential election is just but an excuse for allocating more money to these departments famous for opaque budgets that do not tell you where the money is to be spent.

SANCTIONS

I will stop there so I can say my two cents on the most burning issue of the day, the cloud of uncertainty hanging over the country as a result of the stalemate over the presidential election.

On Monday, envoys of Western governments warned wrangling political elites that they risk sanctions, including travel bans on them and their families.

What I gather in private conversations with some of the players is a feeling that the intervention by the foreigners was a ploy to paper over very fundamental differences.

Uncertainty and confusion reign, with all indications pointing to the possibility of a long-drawn-out political stalemate, with dire consequences to the macro-economy.

JUDICIARY

The greatest illusion of our people is their almost infantile belief in the legal solubility of political problems.

Isn't it just incredible that an MP has rushed to the High Court in Nakuru to seek orders to force Nasa's Raila Odinga to participate in the repeat elections?

I can't wait to see what comes out of this case. Let's wait and see how far the Western envoys will go.

In the case of the United States, its interest in Kenya, whether geo-strategic or economic, remains limited.

EAST AFRICA

While Washington views Kenya as critical to the East Africa region and a key ally in the war on terror, East Africa is not that critical to US interests.

In contrast, the Europeans have major interests here.

Their companies have invested heavily in tourism, agribusiness and financial sectors.

Hundreds of thousands of EU residents live and work in Kenya, most of them for NGOs and international humanitarian bodies with headquarters here.

A protracted stalemate over repeat presidential elections will not be good for our economy.