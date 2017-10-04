3 October 2017

Capital FM (Nairobi)

Kenya: IEBC Says to Meet Raila, President Kenyatta Separately

By Jeremiah Wakaya

Nairobi — Talks between the National Super Alliance and the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission kicked off at the Bomas of Kenya early on Tuesday afternoon.

NASA presidential candidate Raila Odinga alongside his running mate Kalonzo Musyoka led the Opposition team in the meeting, in which the electoral commission is expected to brief the alliance on its preparations for the October 26 fresh presidential poll.

During the forum IEBC is also expected to listen to concerns raised by NASA on the roadmap to the fresh poll.

President Uhuru Kenyatta has also been invited for a separate meeting with the commission as it seeks to build consensus on the conduct of the fresh presidential poll.

