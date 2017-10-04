Kenya: Raila Leads Nasa to Talks With Electoral Commission, Jubilee

Nairobi — National Super Alliance leaders arrived at the Bomas of Kenya shortly before midday Tuesday, ahead of a consultative forum convened by the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission.

The leaders who included presidential candidate Raila Odinga, his running mate Kalonzo Musyoka, NASA Campaign Chairperson Musalia Mudavadi, Senate Minority Leader Moses Wetangula, Siaya Senator James Orengo and NASA Executive Director Norman Magaya arrived at Bomas at about 11:30 am.

They were expected to meet IEBC Commissioners led by Chairperson Wafula Chebukati - who insisted on the personal presence of the principals - following collapse of talks with representatives of Jubilee Party and NASA.

Chebukati at the time blamed the party representatives of grandstanding, a situation he said led to the stalemate.

On Monday, 12 foreign envoys led by US Ambassador Robert Godec and Britain's Deputy High Commissioner Susie Kitchens held talks with IEBC Commissioners and urged them to be firm.