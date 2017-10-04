Nigeria: Zambia No Strangers to Eagles - - Rohr

Super Eagles coach, Gernot Rohr has said that the Super Eagles will not be strangers to the Chipolopolo of Zambia when they clash in Uyo this Saturday in a 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifier, even as he acknowledged that the visitors were a very good side.

Speaking on Sport radio, Brila FM Tuesday morning, Rohr said that a team that beat one of Africa's best national teams, Algeria home and away within three days must not be toyed with.

"They are very good. We have been monitoring them and they are really good. But we are no strangers to each other," Rohr said,

He noted that the Zambia team the Super Eagles beat 2-1 in Ndola at the beginning of the qualifiers may have improved tremendously.

Eagles coach was, however, sure of his players' resolve to maintain the momentum they have attained throughout the qualifiers. "We are equally in good shape and we have no injury worries and will maintain the team that played Cameroon," he said.

Super Eagles captain John Obi Mikel said the team want to go to Russia and improve upon their Brazil 2014 outing. "I want to lead the team to Russia and everybody in the team wants to be there. The last World Cup wasn't so good for us and we want to go to Russia and improve on our last outing. We want a better World Cup."

Goalkeeper Ikechukwu Ezenwa who is likely to man the sticks against Zambia said this weekend clash is a must win game. "We have to be in the World Cup. It is a game we must not joke with and everybody that has been invited to camp knows the importance of the game.

We are all focused because it is a must win game."

On his part, China based Odion Ighalo said the Zambian style will suit the Eagles. "They are very physical, play well but they are slow and that is where we will overcome them. We are very fast, our wingers are fast and we can keep the ball because we are good and technically superior. We will wear them down."