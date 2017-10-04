Political parties that have registered to contest in the forthcoming general election have jumped from 35 to 75 with many more expected to join the race, Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) chairperson Rita Makarau said.

Addressing a Political Parties Forum Dialogue Tuesday in Harare where ZEC was updating on its activities, particularly the Biometric Voter Registration (BVR) exercise, Makarau said all the 75 parties now have a duty to make sure that their supporters register to vote next year.

She said to make sure that everyone is registered to vote an envelope with post office markings reflecting the applicant's address and a confirmation letter by farm owner or resettlement officer, an offer letter and a hospital bill, a clinic or hospital card can now be used as a proof of residence.

"Am told that political parties that will be contesting the next general elections that have registered are now 75 compared to the 35 when we last had our meeting," said Makarau.

"Well done political parties."

"To date, 25 571 people have been registered countrywide as at 2 October 2017," said the ZEC boss.

"And the Commission has since received delivery of the outstanding 2600 kits for the BVR blitz."

She added, "The Commission is still undertaking the necessary contractual activities relating to the acceptance of the delivered consignment."

She went to say that political parties must stop complaining about the exercise but put much effort in making sure that their supporters register to vote.

"Kindly advice your members of the various forms of proof of residence provided for by the law and of the Commissioners of Oath found in our society," she said.

"Some political parties have more than 10 lawyers who can act as Commissioners of Oath."

"I say so because I know most of them since we were at the Law School together," she added.

Makarau said as the Commission launches phase two of the voter registration exercise they will also soon launch an extensive voter education and publicity campaign to educate the public about this new exercise and the requirements for registration.

"The Commission will rope in civil society organisations and faith-based organisations who have met the requirements set out in the law," she said.

"We expect that political parties will complement these efforts by educating their members on the BVR exercise."