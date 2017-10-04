Kenya: CS Amina to Serve As Advisor to UN General Assembly President

Nairobi — Foreign Affairs Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohamed is one of 15 eminent personalities hand-picked by the UN General Assembly President Miroslav Lajcák to serve as his advisors.

Mohamed joins a formidable list of former Prime Ministers, Foreign Affairs Ministers and academics drawn from all over the world to serve as external advisors to the UN General Assembly President.

She has welcomed the appointment terming it an honour and attributing it to Kenya's commitment to the values that as a globe we hold dear.

"Each one of us, through this role, is a vital part of our future and that of our children. Our common goal is to focus on our people, to strive for peace and deliver a decent life for all in a sustainable planet," CS Mohamed said.

Their first meeting will be held on Friday in New York and they will help shape the UN agenda for the coming year with a focus on peace, climate change and the sustainable development goals.

"Those priorities include mediation, conflict prevention and sustaining peace; migration; implementation of the Sustainable Development Goals and Paris Agreement on climate change; human rights and human dignity; and the future and reform of the United Nations," a statement from the UN reads.