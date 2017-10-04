Police in Nsanje arrested two opposition Malawi Congress Party (MCP) members Funny Mafolo and Davie Mafolo after ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) candidate in Nsanje Lalanje constituency Gladsy Ganda order their arrest.

The MCP members were arrested after they led on marching at Phokera Trading Centre singing campaign songs for the party.

The DPP supporters followed suit by marching and singing anti-MCP songs until 9PM on Monday when both sides went to their respective homes.

The MCP members have a relation who is a DPP member identified as Davie Mofolo. He is reported to have invaded the house of the sister Funny and assaulted her because she is backing MCP.

During the fight, eye witnesses said, funny picked a piece of a brick and hit Davie who later informed Ganda about the incident.

Ganda reported to police the incident and misled the law enforcers that the MCP supporters were pelting her house with stones.

The police later went and arrest the two MCP supporters.

The MCP members have since been charged with conduct likely to cause breach of peace. They are expected to appear in court later.

Nsanje Police spokesperson, Agness Zalakoma, said they are still investigating the matter.

MCP Nsanje Lalanje Constituency Secretary, Geoffrey Sitolo said DPP had deployed a team of 400 cadets who were intimidating his party followers.

But the DPP spokesperson, Francis Kasaila described the allegations as a fabrication.

"This story is just a fabrication aimed at countering a communiqué our party issued on Monday in which we condemned MCP candidate Lawrence Sitolo and his supporters over violent attacks and intimidation," said Kasaila.

The DPP document claims MCP supporters have been visiting DPP supporters threatening them that they should not go to cast their vote on the polling day let alone fly DPP flags.

It further said Ganda has been getting calls in which she has allegedly been warned not to travel to the constituency.

The communiqué calls upon MCP President Dr. Lazarus Chakwera to condemn the same.

Those battling for the seat are DPP's Glady's Ganda, Lawrence Sitolo of MCP and Winnie Wakudyanaye who will stand on an Independent ticket.

The Nsanje Lalanje Constituency fell vacant following the death of the then legislator, Sam Ganda on May 16, 2017.