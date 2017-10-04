Kenya: Ruto Says Jubilee Happy With Poll Plans, Nasa Digs in

Nairobi — Deputy President William Ruto says the Jubilee Party is satisfied with preparations undertaken by the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) for the fresh presidential election.

Ruto, who spoke to journalists after a meeting with IEBC Commissioners Tuesday, said the party has no "irreducible minimums" like those fronted by their Opposition rivals ahead of the October 26 poll.

On the contentious electoral laws amendments, Ruto said the matter is before Parliament and urged anyone with any concerns to raise them with them in the ongoing public forum.

The meeting followed a similar one between the electoral commissioners and NASA leaders, led by Raila Odinga.

Earlier Tuesday, NASA lawyer James Orengo announced that they had not agreed on anything with the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission, after a meeting at the Bomas of Kenya, insisting on the need for their demands to be met before the repeat presidential election.

Orengo, who spoke to journalists after the meeting, said the Commission was yet to address the concerns they raised and which they want met before the repeat election can be held.