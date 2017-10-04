3 October 2017

Capital FM (Nairobi)

Kenya: Ruto Says Jubilee Happy With Poll Plans, Nasa Digs in

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Jeremiah Wakaya

Nairobi — Deputy President William Ruto says the Jubilee Party is satisfied with preparations undertaken by the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) for the fresh presidential election.

Ruto, who spoke to journalists after a meeting with IEBC Commissioners Tuesday, said the party has no "irreducible minimums" like those fronted by their Opposition rivals ahead of the October 26 poll.

On the contentious electoral laws amendments, Ruto said the matter is before Parliament and urged anyone with any concerns to raise them with them in the ongoing public forum.

The meeting followed a similar one between the electoral commissioners and NASA leaders, led by Raila Odinga.

Earlier Tuesday, NASA lawyer James Orengo announced that they had not agreed on anything with the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission, after a meeting at the Bomas of Kenya, insisting on the need for their demands to be met before the repeat presidential election.

Orengo, who spoke to journalists after the meeting, said the Commission was yet to address the concerns they raised and which they want met before the repeat election can be held.

Kenya

Duale to Seek MPs Approval of Sh11.5 Billion for Poll

Majority Leader in the National Assembly Aden Duale says he will be requesting MPs to approve the release of Sh11.5… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.