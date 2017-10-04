3 October 2017

Capital FM (Nairobi)

Kenya: Jubilee Enjoined in Case Opposing Nasa Move to Eject Poll Officials

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Wanjiru Macharia

Nakuru — The Jubilee Party has been enjoined in a petition against the NASA coalition's push for the removal of Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission officials before the fresh presidential election.

Lady Justice Roslyn Korir ruled Jubilee had justified its case in seeking to be enjoined in the suit by filed in Nakuru by 12 voters.

She said the application by Jubilee to be enjoined as interested party in the case was because their candidate will be greatly affected by the suit which involves the upcoming October 26 fresh presidential election.

The 12 Nakuru voters have filed an application through a certificate of urgency at the High Court seeking orders to restrain Opposition from interfering with operations of the electoral body as they plan to conduct the fresh poll.

In the case filed against Orange Democratic Movement (ODM), Wiper, Ford Kenya, Amani National Congress, IEBC and its chairman Wafula Chebukati, the Registrar of Political Parties and the Attorney-General, the petitioners further want IEBC Chairperson restrained from forming the new special projects team to conduct the poll.

The petitioners through lawyer Mungai Kibe have accused Opposition leaders of conspiring with the IEBC Chairman to jeopardise the repeat election through the formation of the special project team which, according to them, is illegal.

They claimed that letting the special project team handle the election will only lead to the invalidation of the results and a constitutional crisis.

The petitioners have claimed that the NASA leaders want to force the commissioners out of office through a combination of political campaigns, demos and intimidation, the same way they did to the previous team which was led by Isaack Hassan.

Kenya

Duale to Seek MPs Approval of Sh11.5 Billion for Poll

Majority Leader in the National Assembly Aden Duale says he will be requesting MPs to approve the release of Sh11.5… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.