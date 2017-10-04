Kenya: Agony, Displeasure as UON Closed Indefinitely

Photo: Dennis Onsongo/Daily Nation

Students head home after the University of Nairobi was closed.

Nairobi — Following the indefinite closure of the University of Nairobi, students have told of their agony and displeasure, with concerns of academic calendar disruption due to the upcoming examinations and graduation set for next month.

Those who spoke to Capital FM News say the university administration ought to have dealt with the contentious issues as raised by the students since the closure will not solve anything.

"We have been told to vacate the school within 30 minutes and yet we were supposed to have classes," Yvonne Shitandi told Capital FM News. "I don't want to stay here forever as a student because of endless strikes and now this?"

On her part, Maureen Ochieng said "it is not good at all. We have just been told there are no classes."

But for the sake of the students' safety, she said, "let us go home. Our lives are more important than everything else."

Some were seen stranded outside the university's main campus while making frantic calls to their relatives and friends.

"I am confused. I don't know whether to go home or to remain here; sadly I don't have any relative living around. I also don't have money for my transport to Narok," a first-year student only identified as Doreen said.

Doreen, together with another group of first year students had camped outside the institution hoping to get some money and proceed home.

The university was closed after a group of unknown people raided the school data office Monday night ahead of what was to be a major protest on Tuesday against last week's police brutality against the students.

Trouble started after a daylong running battle between police and a group of striking students, after the re-arrest of their former leader and the current Embakasi East MP Babu Owino.

But at some point police went inside the institution hostels where they were seen clobbering students and forcing others to frog march.

But factions have emerged among former SONU leaders with some condemning the school administration while others say there is a political hand in the current unrest within the school.

One group was for the demonstrations while another one insisted that students should not be involved in external factors like politics.