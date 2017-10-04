4 October 2017

The Herald (Harare)

Zimbabwe: Bid to Register Twice Backfires for Ex-MP

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: The Herald
Biometric Voter Registration equipment.
By Walter Nyamukondiwa

Former Kwekwe-Mbizo Member of the House of Assembly Settlement Chikwinya was exposed recently for trying to register twice under the ongoing Biometric Voter Registration (BVR) process.

Chikwinya, a former member of the opposition party MDC-T visited Kadoma district registration offices on September 25 intending to register under Ward 9 in Mbizo constituency, Kwekwe district.

However, he failed to produce proof of residence in the said area, which prompted him to fill an affidavit, which was confirmed by the district elections officer.

Provincial election officer Mr Austin Ndlovu confirmed the incident saying the BVR process was fool proof.

"Yes we have an incident, which occurred in Kadoma on September 25, where an applicant Settlement Chikwinya wanted to register as a voter. He was asked to produce proof of residence, but he had none. He was then asked to fill an affidavit, which was commissioned by our district elections officer for Kadoma," said Mr Ndlovu.

However, things came to a head when his given address was entered into the BVR kit and it could not be accepted.

This prompted officers to contact Kwekwe District where it was established that he had already registered in Kwekwe.

"He then told the officers that indeed he had registered in Kwekwe, but he wanted to see if the system was watertight," he said.

Mr Ndlovu said after the voter registration exercise, a de-registration exercise would be conducted to sniff out any instances of double registration.

"As a Commission we would like to say the BVR registration exercise is watertight and after completion of the process when we finally have a new voters roll, there will a deregistration process that will clean out any instances of double registration," said Mr Ndlovu.

Zimbabwe

Include Cessions in Land Bill, Govt Urged

Government has been urged to include the establishment of a Cessions Department in the Land Developers Bill that will… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.