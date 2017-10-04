Burundi: Local Teachers' Union Demands Redeployment Review

The teachers' union - SEPEDUC says the criteria applied to redeploy teachers to different localities do not respect the human rights. "The technical commission in charge of redeploying teachers targeted those with less experience and unmarried ones" says Gérard Niyongabo, the chairman of SEPEDUC.

He says following the number of times that teachers have been redeployed; they become less experienced where they teach. "The redeployment caused negative consequences. Young teachers are condemned to remain single and will be unable to plan anything for the future", he says.

Niyongabo accuses the technical commission of redeploying some teachers far away while they are still needed where they are. "Teachers face some difficulties to reach their workplace. There is a long distance between schools and teachers' homes", says Niyongabo.

The chairman of teachers' Union says SEPEDUC intends to appeal to the National Commission for Social Dialogue. "We won't go on strike. We think that dialogue is the only way to deal with our issue", he says.

In Bururi province, 105 primary school teachers have been redeployed to Karusi Province, 79 have started the 2017-2018 school year in Gitega province, 137 teachers have started the school-year in Makamba province while 97 have been redeployed to other schools within the same province of Bururi.

After the redeployment, the Ministry of National Education asked the concerned teachers to do their daily activities without any condition. Venant Ndabaniwe, in charge of redeployment at the Ministry of Education said the redeployment activities have been operated by the representatives of teachers in collaboration with the redeployment commission. "The Ministry will do nothing as the concerned people and the members of the commission know each other", he said.

At the opening of the October session in the National Assembly this 2 October, Pascal Nyabenda, the speaker for the parliament has congratulated the Ministry of Education for having taken effective measures that promote education in Burundi.