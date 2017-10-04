3 October 2017

Iwacu (Bujumbura)

Burundi: Local Teachers' Union Demands Redeployment Review

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Diane Uwimana

The teachers' union - SEPEDUC says the criteria applied to redeploy teachers to different localities do not respect the human rights. "The technical commission in charge of redeploying teachers targeted those with less experience and unmarried ones" says Gérard Niyongabo, the chairman of SEPEDUC.

He says following the number of times that teachers have been redeployed; they become less experienced where they teach. "The redeployment caused negative consequences. Young teachers are condemned to remain single and will be unable to plan anything for the future", he says.

Niyongabo accuses the technical commission of redeploying some teachers far away while they are still needed where they are. "Teachers face some difficulties to reach their workplace. There is a long distance between schools and teachers' homes", says Niyongabo.

The chairman of teachers' Union says SEPEDUC intends to appeal to the National Commission for Social Dialogue. "We won't go on strike. We think that dialogue is the only way to deal with our issue", he says.

In Bururi province, 105 primary school teachers have been redeployed to Karusi Province, 79 have started the 2017-2018 school year in Gitega province, 137 teachers have started the school-year in Makamba province while 97 have been redeployed to other schools within the same province of Bururi.

After the redeployment, the Ministry of National Education asked the concerned teachers to do their daily activities without any condition. Venant Ndabaniwe, in charge of redeployment at the Ministry of Education said the redeployment activities have been operated by the representatives of teachers in collaboration with the redeployment commission. "The Ministry will do nothing as the concerned people and the members of the commission know each other", he said.

At the opening of the October session in the National Assembly this 2 October, Pascal Nyabenda, the speaker for the parliament has congratulated the Ministry of Education for having taken effective measures that promote education in Burundi.

Burundi

Fuel Shortage - Users Complain and Government Reassures

Since last week, gasoline shortage is observed in Bujumbura town. Public transport drivers complain. The Ministry of… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Iwacu. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.