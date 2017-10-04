Sudan: FVP Briefed On Outcome of Sudan Participation in Meetings of Ministers of Youth in Kenya

Khartoum — The First Vice-President of the Republic and National Prime Minister, Gen. Bakri Hassan Saleh was briefed on outcome of Sudan's partake in meetings I of Ministers of Youth and Sports recently held in Kenya.

This came when the First Vice-President met at the Council of Ministers, Minister of Youth and Sports, Dr Abdul-Karim Musa.

Dr Musa said in press statements that the meetings discussed issues development of youth capacities and employment of youth by private sector as well as on progress of work at Sport City , which he said, over 70% of work have been achieved.

He added that he also informed the National Prime Minister on "Youth Network for Supporting Weapons Collection" initiated by the Ministry to expand youth participation in the firearms Collection Campaign.