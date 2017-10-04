3 October 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Hassabo Underscores State Support to National Cultural Project

Khartoum — The Vice-President of the Republic, Hassabo Mohamed Abdul-Rahman has reiterated the State support to the National Cultural Project via actors and intellectuals for durable peace and stability of the Country.

The Vice-President, who met the Minister of Culture, Al-Tayeb Hassan Bedwai , in the Republican Palace, Tuesday, was informed on the Culture Ministry efforts to provide funds in collaboration with Ministry of Finance and Economic Planning and several banks for Kadugli as Capital of Heritages Project.

The Minister of Culture said in press statements that he briefed the Vice-President ion the Ministry endeavors on implee4mntation of the National Peace Promotion Project within framework of firearms collection campaign through dispatching cultural convoys to Kordofan and Darfur States.

He added that he briefed the Vice-President on progress of "Sing for the Country" project , which is sponsored by the President of the Republic.

