3 October 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Mahmoud Meets UN Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator

Khartoum — Assistant of the President of the Republic, Engineer Ibrahim Mahmoud met in the Republican Palace, Tuesday with the UN Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator in Sudan, Marta Ruedas.

Mrs. Ruedas said in press statements that she held a fruitful meeting with the Assistant of the President over ways of achievement of sustainable development goals in Sudan and the required economic priorities.

" It is clear that we and Government of Sudan are going in the same direction and we came out with bases for cooperation between the Government of Sudan and the international community regarding the sustainable development' added the UN Humanitarian Coordinator.

