Sudan: Kassala State to Be Declared Free of Mines By End of Current Year

Kassala — The National Mine Action Center(NMAC) in Sudan set end of current year a date for declaring Kassala State free of landmines and remnants of war.

This came when the Acting Governor of Kassala State, Magzoub Abu Musa Magzoub received here the NMAC delegation led by Brig. Amir Abdul-Sadiq who informed the Acting Governor on the Centers efforts during the previous period to clear mines and remnants of war from the dangerous areas via Ministry of Defense.

The Head of the delegation said the visit to Kassal State came within framework of coordination between the NMAC and the Government of Kassala State to declare the State free of mine by the end of current year , disclosing that over 90% of dangerous areas in the State have been cleared.

Brig. Amir commended efforts and cooperation of Government of Kassala State on mines clearance of mine operations.

The Acting Governor hailed role of NMAC and parties participating in demining operations , pointing out that mines pose threat to people at armed conflict-affected areas.

He added by declaring the State free of mines , there will be an amble opportunity for reconstruction of such areas.