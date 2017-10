Khartoum — The civil society organizations is due to organize a festival in support of Firearms Collection Campaign in the Friendship Hall in Khartoum next Thursday.

The ceremony, which would be held under auspices of Vice-President of the Republic, Hassabo Mohamed Abdul-Rahman, will witness signing of the Document of "Community -Free of Weapons Campaign.

The Sudan Bar Association and the Sudanese Journalists Union , meanwhile , urged the different societal sectors to take part in the gathering.