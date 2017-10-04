3 October 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: President of Somalia to Arrive the Country Wednesday

Khartoum — The Somali President, Mohamed Abdalla Mohamed is due to arrive the Country heading a high -level delegation , Wednesday, on a two-day state visit during which he will hold talks with President of the Republic, Field Marshal Omer Al-Bashir and the First Vice-President and National Prime Minister, Gen. Bakri Hassan Saleh.

The Somali President's accompanied delegation comprises Ministers of Foreign Affairs, Finance , agriculture and Youth and Sports.

The two sides will hold joint talks on bilateral and regional relations and issues of common concern.

The visit program also includes paying visits to some industrial and educational institutions and that the visit will be concluded by signing of joint agreements between the two countries.

The two Presidents will hold a joint news conference in the Republican Palace.

