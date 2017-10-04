Sudan: President Bashir Receives a Message From His Egyptian Counterpart

A compact weekly digest of Dabanga Sudan's highlights of the news from Darfur and Sudan Read more »

The message was handed to President Bashir when he received the Egyptian ambassador to the Sudan, Usama Shaltoot who stressed that the meeting also underlined the need to exchange visits at higher level between the various institutions in the two countries and to coordinate and consult on bilateral stands in the international and regional forums.

Khartoum — The President Omar Bashir, on Tuesday received a written message from his Egyptian counterpart, Gen Abdul Fatah Sisi, inviting him to take part in the Youth Conference set to take place in Egypt, 4-9 of coming November.

