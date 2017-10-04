Photo: The Herald

Zimbabwe Primary and Secondary Education Minister Lazarus Dokora (file photo).

Primary and Secondary Education minister Lazarus Dokora's department is the most secretive government department amongst those that do not want to give information about their operations to the public, a report by a respected regional access to information and freedom of expression lobby organization has revealed.

According to a research which was done by the Media Institute of Southern Africa (MISA-Zimbabwe) this year to access the openness of government departments in terms of giving information, Dokora's ministry was found to be the most closed public institution.

"For the second year running the Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education was the most secretive institution scoring 6 points out of a bench mark of 40. The Ministry did not respond to written requests for information and the website remains badly managed," read the report which was launched officially by MISA-Zimbabwe Treasurer, Maggie Mzumara in Harare on Tuesday.

MISA had asked Dokora to provide information on how much money his ministry had received since the last national budget, the total number of primary and secondary schools in rural areas and the number of teachers currently employed by the ministry.

All of these questions were not answered despite repeated follow up emails sent to him.

MISA said the Public Service Commission closely trailed behind Dokora's ministry, scoring 12 out of 40, and displayed a similar reluctance in responding to information requests.

Public institutions, according to the laws of the land, should afford citizens access to information since they are there to serve the public.

The MISA research also found the Elasto Mugwadi led Zimbabwe Human Rights Commission being the most open government body.

"The commission had a functioning, interactive website and promptly responded to questions furnished by the researcher through a designated communications officer," the report said.

"The National Arts Council also had a relatively good website with relevant information about its work, and efficiently responded the information request sent to their office, albeit by telephone, the response was quick," said the report.

Other government departments researchedon included TelOne, the Tobacco Industry Marketing Board (TIMB), the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) the Zimbabwe Media Commission (ZMC), the Sports and Recreation Commission (SRC) and the Zimbabwe National Road Administration (ZINARA).