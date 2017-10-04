4 October 2017

Zimbabwe: Mash West Spearheads Rebranding Programme

By Walter Nyamukondiwa

Government has launched the nation's rebranding programme by piloting Mashonaland West Province in a development that is expected to be replicated across the country.

This is part of the Rapid Results Approach (RRA) adopted by Government and is expected to be rolled out in the next 100 days.

It is also going to feed into the overall branding programme being spearheaded by the Ministry of Tourism and Hospitality Industry.

Outlining the objectives of the rebranding programme at a workshop here yesterday, principal director of Public Affairs in the Office of the President and Cabinet Ambassador Mary Mubi said the programme is expected to be replicated in other provinces.

"Adoption of this concept will go a long way in demonstrating the feasibility of Brand Zimbabwe. It is expected to mobilise replicated action in other provinces and be a quick win for the tourism sector benefiting the country as a whole," she said.

The programme will see the development of a provincial website, brochures and films showcasing the province's various endowments.

This, she said would be made possible through a process of rediscovery and documentation of the uniqueness of the province.

She said the development is a result of government commitment to major reforms under the Zim-Asset economic blueprint.

Through the RRA major milestones in the Ease of Doing Business reforms have been achieved so far.

RRA involves breaking down of long term goals into smaller components that will be done in 100-day time frames.

Mashonaland West Minister of State Cde Faber Chidarikire welcomed the development and the selection of the province to pilot the programme which is expected to put the province on the map.

