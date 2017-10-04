Cameroon-Canada - New High Commissioner Received

TeamRwanda Cycling, the national cycling team, will not be taking part in the forthcoming Grand Prix Chantal Biya race… Read more »

The new Canadian High Commissioner to Cameroon, Nathalie O'Neil has presented the advanced copies of her Letter of Credence to the Minister Delegate at the Ministry of External Relations in Charge of Relations with the Islamic World, Adoum Gargoum. She presented the letters in an audience granted her on September 26, 2017. The Canadian diplomat after the audience expressed her preparedness to cooperate with Cameroonian authorities for more bilateral relations between both countries. O'Neil who had since 2015 been Director of Development Programming and Head of Aid at the Embassy of Canada in Senegal, will now head Canada's diplomatic relations with Cameroon. The 56-year old diplomat has a Master's Degree of Political Science in International Relations and has since 2000 occupied strategic positions for the Canadian government both home and abroad. Having served as Manager and Principal Analyst in the Operations and Strategic Planning Division for West and Central Africa, O'Neil therefore is already abreast with some of the challenges in the sub region. Cameroon and Canada enjoy long standing diplomatic relations since 1962. Economic prosperity, the promotion of democratic values, respect for human rights, governance and regional security are the pillars of the bilateral relations between the two countries. Both countries collaborate in multilateral fora such as the United Nations, the Commonwealth and Francophonie.

Copyright © 2017 Cameroon Tribune. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.