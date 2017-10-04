Cameroon: Time to Talk Is Now!

An exchange of ideas or opinions on a particular issue, especially a political or religious issue, with a view to reaching an amicable agreement or settlement is what can be described as dialogue. Since the escalation of the Anglophone crisis in Cameroon, the word, dialogue seems to feature in almost all socio-political speeches but from every indication little is being done on the field. The consequence is what the country has been going through for well over one year now. As stated by one budding African musician in her description of real love in Pidgin English; "Love no bi for mouth", dialogue is not words but real action. The absence of true and genuine dialogue often brings untold consequences. Everybody is quite aware of this. But what makes dialogue not to prevail is the question on many lips. When lawyers and teachers launched the strike last year, government sent a hand of fellowship translated by the setting up of two committees to examine the issues raised and seek lasting solutions to them. Within this framework, government invited leaders of the trade unions on the discussion table and after that heeded to the requests formulated by them with hopes of scaling down tension. How this initiative failed to fully work is what many could not understand. An analyses of the situation emerged with the conclusion that there was bad faith somehow from one of the parties. Dialogue entails sacrifice on both parties for the sake of peace and understanding. Once it is accompanied by selfish ends, it is bound to collapse which is what has been happening with the Anglophone crisis. As all this is happening, no one is happy to see Cameroon which has been described as the land of peace goes into pieces. The international community has joined in the clarion call for dialogue urging the two parties to sit on one table and talk things out as prerequisite to national unity. In his statement relating to the crisis, the Secretary General of the United Nations, Antonio Guterres, stated his believe that "genuine and inclusive dialogue between the government and the communities in the North West and South West Regions is the best way to preserve the unity and stability of the country." The whole idea of enhancing dialogue runs through all reactions from international and friendly organisations, including the Commonwealth Secretary General, the European Union and the Francophonie. At the national level, no political party, religious group or civil society is happy to see Cameroon split apart as can be seen from all the reactions following the October 01 incident. Now that the planned undesirable action has been contained thanks to the strong mobilisation of the defence forces, is it not time to really sit down, identify where the cracks are and see how they can be mended? This is a very important question and since the crisis is purely a political issue, the ball is in the hands of politicians. The whole issue here is sitting around the table with a good heart and facing the problems squarely putting the interest of the nation before personal concerns. The fate of this nation is in the hands of the politicians and they will certainly be held responsible if the nation goes into pieces. What is important to note is the fact that there is no problem between the common Anglophone and his Francophone brother. This explains why the crisis in the Anglophone zone is the concern of everyone. In fact, the yearning call for dialogue is coming from all angles, both Francophones and Anglophones. But since the common man finds it difficult to initiate such desired dialogue, all hopes are on politicians. Time is a powerful resource. We need to explore and exploit it now and avoid a situation where we will one day say, had we known. Real dialogue is the answer.