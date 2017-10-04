Malawi President Peter Mutharika's long-time Special Adviser and former aide, Ben Phiri, has organised a K10 million Football, Netball , Athletics and Bawo trophy which is expected to be launched on Sunday October 8 2017 at Thyolo Community Centre ground.

The competition will be played in three categories which include primary, secondary school and district level.

The former presidential top aide will become the first person to organise a trophy which will involve different sporting disciplines in the district.

Chairman of the organising committee Stewart Kunje said the trophy has been organised with the aim of unearthing hidden talent and help young people in the area to stay away from

unnecessary peer pressure and other immoral behaviours that can spoil their future.

"We've got a lot of talent in our district but they mostly went unnoticed because we don't have competitions that can make them to be active. But with the coming of this trophy we are very much sure that it will help a lot in as far as promoting sports from grassroot level

is concerned since it has been divided and will be played at primaryand secondary school level as well as district.

"This will help to give opportunity to every young people to participate hence developing future athlete who can represent the district in different big clubs including national teams," said Kunje.

The launch will be spiced up by various activities including poetry, dancing, netball and football games involving secondary school teams as well as primary schools.

Phiri is ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) director of field operations and executive chairperson of Beata Holdings group of companies.

He recently also donated assorted medical laboratory equipment worth K10 million towards this year's Nation Publications Limited (NPL) Mother's Fun Run.