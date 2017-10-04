Malawi Police has appealed to communities in tea growing district of Thyolo not to live in fear amid rumors of 'blood suckers' currently circulating in Thyolo, Mulanje, Nsanje, Chiradzulu and Phalombe districts.

Thyolo Police Station Officer (SO), Boston Amanzi said it is sad that some people are living in fear whilst no one has come openly to testify that they had their blood sucked.

"As police we are here giving you maximum security day and night so you must not live in fear, those are just mere rumors," he said.

He bemoaned that some innocent people have been victimized and harassed for being suspected of being connected to those involved in the alleged blood sucking activities.

Commenting on the rumors, Chief Preventive Health Officer at the Thyolo District Health Office, George Chitimbe, also urged residents not to live under panic saying blood transfusion requires professionalism.

"Blood transfusion needs professional equipment. I don't know if these so called blood suckers have such equipment; you should not panic," he said.

Reports have it that the rumors have forced people to remain sleepless some spending nights outside their houses in readiness to run away in case the blood suckers visit their homes.

Recently in Nsanje, an angry mob also beat to death a Village Headman, Landani Chipira, 48, allegedly for siding with blood suckers who came to the district.

Investigations also revealed that Thyolo Police is keeping in custody two men who are connected with the same blood sucking rumors around Group Village Head Kululira in Mulanje.