After knocking out holders Ngezi Platinum Stars in the Round of 16 in their backyard, CAPS United's campaign in the Chibuku Super Cup faces another litmus test after they were paired against Shabanie in the quarter-final.

The Premier Soccer League is expected to announce venues for all the round of matches today.

No team was seeded in the draw with the first four teams to be picked from the hat technically becoming the hosts although this is only used for match logistics purposes.

And after the pairing, CAPS United chief executive Cuthbert Chitima admitted the game against the Zvishavane miners will be tough.

"Shabanie is not a small team and they play good football. As you are aware they knocked out a good ZPC Kariba team away from home. There is no game that is going to be easy in a Cup tournament," said Chitima.

"Every team in this tournament obviously want to win the Cup.

"So we should be at our best if we are to regain our Cup Kings' tag.

"As CAPS United, this is supposed to be our year, we are looking forward to that match because we want to win this particular Cup.

"The good thing about CAPS United is they rise to the occasion when they get into difficult situations, so for me the draw is good for us.

"This particular draw is good for us. I know whenever the game seems to be difficult, the boys always rise."

Harare City, who won the trophy in 2015, will take on Black Rhinos.

Harare City spokesperson Hope Chizuzu said it was a fair draw as his team had avoided some tough opponents.

"The coaches wanted to avoid Yadah, CAPS United and Chapungu, who are performing well at the moment," said Chizuzu.

"And this is just what we wanted. Black Rhinos may be a good team but from the way we are playing, when compared to them, I see our team in the next round."

Chapungu, who beat their Midlands rivals FC Platinum, have a date against How Mine while Bulawayo City take on Yadah Stars.

Yadah booked their place in the last eight after the Gamecocks walked off the pitch in protest over a penalty awarded to the Harare side.

The PSL are now discussing the punishment to be imposed on Chicken Inn as the tournament's rules and regulations are clear on those issues.

According to Article 7.6 of the competition rules and regulations, "a team (which) refuses to continue to play or leaves the stadium before the end of the match the team will be considered as having lost the match.

"The match will be awarded to opponents on a score line of 3-0 . . . "

The Bulawayo team is also likely to be fined around $2 000 and could be banned from the next edition of the Chibuku Super Cup.

Winners of the tournament will earn the right to represent the country in the CAF Confederation Cup next year.

Chibuku Super Cup Quarter-Final Draw

Shabanie vs CAPS United

Chapungu vs How Mine

Black Rhinos vs Harare City

Bulawayo City vs Yadah