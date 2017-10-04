3 October 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Dawalab Participates in Meetings of Women Committee of (ESCWA)

Khartoum — The Minister of Social Security and Development, Masha'air al-Dawalab left to Beirut leading the Sudan's delegation participating in the 8 th session of the meetings of the Economic and Social Commission for Western Asia (ESCWA) due to start tomorrow, Wednesday.

The Supervisor of the Woman General Administration, member of the delegation, Sauad Abdul-A'al stressed importance of these meetings and its discussion to issues for empowering women, the plan concerning women, peace and the realization of equality.

She added the meetings will review the activities for the woman development in framework of the ESCWA work, and the subcommittees concerned with the gender issues, the goals of sustainable development, indicators and progress achieved by women in all areas, in particular the advancement of women in the Arab region, the enhancement role of institutions in achieving equality and other topics on the agenda.

