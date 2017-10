Khartoum — Minister of Council of Ministers, Ahmed Saad Omer, received in his office, Tuesday, the British Ambassador to Sudan , Michael Aron.

The meeting discussed the historical deeply rooted relations between Sudan and United Kingdom and efforts of the two countries to continue joint coordination at political level.

The British Ambassador said relation between Britain and Sudan is strategic , appreciating endeavors being exerted to achieve comprehensive peace in Darfur and the Two Areas.