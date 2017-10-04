3 October 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Minister of Council of Ministers Affirms Importance of Pushing Further Sudan-Ethiopia Relations

Khartoum — Minister of Council of Ministers, Ahmed Saad Omer has underlined importance of pushing further relations between Sudan and Ethiopia in political, economic and social fields for the well-being of people of the two countries.

This came when he received Ambassador of Ethiopia to Sudan, Ebadi Zomo , on occasion of expiry of assignment to Sudan.

The meeting reviewed progress of relations and cooperation between the two countries and how to push them further to cover all domains.

The Ethiopian Ambassador, for his part, appreciated cooperation he found fraom the Sudanese government officials during his work in Sudan.

