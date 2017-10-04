Sudan: FM Denounces Las Vegas Mass Shooting

Khartoum — The Foreign Ministry has strongly condemned the criminal mass shooting incident in Las Vegas which took place in Oct.2 2017 killing at least 59 people and injured 527 in the attack.

The Ministry in statement in statement it issued, Tuesday, offered condolences, in the name of the government and the people of Sudan, to the families of the victims and the US government and people, wishing the wounded and the injured quick recovery.

The statement has expressed rejection and condemnation to all the criminal acts which contradict all religions and international laws, affirming Sudan's full solidarity with the US Government in the face of the criminal acts.

The Ministry has renewed call on the international community to intensify efforts to confront all kinds of terrorist and criminal activities.