Egypt: Al-Bashir Receives Message From President of Egypt

The Minister of Commerce Hatim Al-Sir has reviewed with Egyptian Ambassador to Khartoum Osama Shaltut economic relations… Read more »

The meeting assured importance of exchange of high-profile visits between institutions and bilateral coordination and consultation at regional and international forums as it is essential for fostering fraternal ties between people of the two countries.

Khartoum — Foreign Minister, Professor Ibrahim Ghandour, received in his office, Tuesday, Egypt's Ambassador to Sudan, Osama Shaltot who handed him over an invitation to President of the Republic, Field Marshal Omer Al-Bashir of his Egyptian counterpart to attend Youth Conference in Egypt , slated for 4-9 of next November.

