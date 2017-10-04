Sudan Elected Head of Health International Network for All Policies

Khartoum — the Sudan has achieved a new victory in its international relations by its being elected head of the Health International Network in all Policies.

This came in the international meeting organized by the World Health Organization with the Thailand government in the capital Bangkok with the participation of 60 of WHO member states and number of the international organizations.

The Federal Health Minister, Bahr Idris Abu-Garda was selected chairman for the network, with formation of its executive office consisting of 6 countries, including the Sudan, Thailand, Australia Finland, representatives of the WHO and the International Health Center in Geneva.

The network is considered the mechanism adopted by the WHO for the formulation of overall health policies in the framework of the project submitted by Sudan in the year 2015 to include health in all policies, achieve the goals of sustainable development and the comprehensive coverage of basic health care services to reach these goals as quickly as required.