3 October 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan Elected Head of Health International Network for All Policies

Tagged:

Related Topics

Khartoum — the Sudan has achieved a new victory in its international relations by its being elected head of the Health International Network in all Policies.

This came in the international meeting organized by the World Health Organization with the Thailand government in the capital Bangkok with the participation of 60 of WHO member states and number of the international organizations.

The Federal Health Minister, Bahr Idris Abu-Garda was selected chairman for the network, with formation of its executive office consisting of 6 countries, including the Sudan, Thailand, Australia Finland, representatives of the WHO and the International Health Center in Geneva.

The network is considered the mechanism adopted by the WHO for the formulation of overall health policies in the framework of the project submitted by Sudan in the year 2015 to include health in all policies, achieve the goals of sustainable development and the comprehensive coverage of basic health care services to reach these goals as quickly as required.

Sudan

♦ This Week's News in Brief ♦

A compact weekly digest of Dabanga Sudan's highlights of the news from Darfur and Sudan Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.