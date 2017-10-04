Sudan: Cabinet Minister Receives UK Ambassador to Sudan

A compact weekly digest of Dabanga Sudan's highlights of the news from Darfur and Sudan Read more »

The ambassador said his county's relations with the Sudan are considered strategic and constitute a turning point in all areas, expressing appreciation for the efforts being exerted by the government of the Sudan to achieve comprehensive peace in Darfur and the two areas, expressing hope that the relations would witness tangible progress shortly.

Khartoum — The Minister for Cabinet Affairs, Ahmed Saad Omar, on Tuesday received UK ambassador to the Sudan, Michael Aron, to review bilateral relations and effort of the two countries to coordinate on political arenas.

