3 October 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Ibrahim Mahmoud Lauds Level of Sudanese - Ethiopian Relations

Khartoum — The External Relations Sector at the National Congress Monday evening organized a festival in honor of the Ambassador of Ethiopia to Sudan, Abadi Zimo, on the occasion of the expiry of his assignment to Sudan.

The occasion was attended by the Assistant of the President of the Republic, Engineer Ibrahim Mahmoud Hamid.

In his address at the ceremony, the Assistant of the President has appreciated progress of the distinguished relations between Sudan and Ethiopia, thanks to the efforts of the President of the Republic and the Ethiopian Prime Minister.

He lauded the efforts exerted by Ambassador Zimo and accomplishment he realized for cementing the bilateral relations at all domains as well as his remarkable contribution to promoting the Sudanese - Ethiopian relations to be a model for the cooperation, integration and unity in Africa, especially at the level of the Horn of Africa region.

The Ambassador of Ethiopia has expressed his thanks and appreciation to the government and people of Sudan, the National Congress and all the Sudanese political forces for their assistance and cooperation with him, a matter that helped him accomplish his tasks for consolidating the cooperation between the two countries.

Ambassador Zimo has affirmed the keenness of Ethiopia to go ahead for strengthening further its strategic relations with Sudan.

