3 October 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: FM Meets Belarusian Minister of Oil

Khartoum — Foreign Minister, Professor Ibrahim Ghandour met on Tuesday , with Minister of Oil of Belarus , Vladimir Potupchik and discussed bilateral relations and ways of boosting cooperation in all fields.

Professor Ghanour said Sudan is looking forward to establishing economic partnership with Belarus , pointing out that economic cooperation would a cornerstone in relations between the two countries.

He underscored the President of the Republic sponsorship to the Sudan-Belarus cooperation.

The Belarusian Minister , for his part, expressed pleasure over his to Sudan accompanied by a delegation including businessmen and private sector , stressing Belarus desire to boost exchange of technologies with Sudan.

He indicated that the visit of President of Sudan was remarkable point in progress of relations between the two countries , saying Sudan a strategic partner to Belarus in Africa.

The Belarusian Minister of Oil stressed that cooperation between the two countries is progressing in the right track.

