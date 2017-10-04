Sudan: State Minister At Finance Ministry Discusses Preparations for Sudanese-Ethiopian Higher Technical Committee's Meetings With Ethiopian Ambassador

Khartoum — The State Minister at the Ministry of Finance and Economic Planning Dr. Abdul-Rahman Dirar has reviewed with Ethiopian Ambassador in Khartoum Abdi Zemo the situation of the preparations for the meetings of the Fifth Session of the Sudanese-Ethiopian Higher Joint Economic and Technical Committee, which is scheduled to be held during 15-17 of the current October.

The meeting touched on the progress achieved in the field of free markets through opening of the joint office at the Ethiopian Ministry of Industry to facilitate trade operations between the two countries, where the office started its tasks by searching for financing feasibility studies for establishment of joint free zones between the two countries.

The meeting reviewed the progress made in the studies of the two countries' currency in trade exchanges, in addition to the establishment of a branch for the Ethiopian bank in Khartoum.

The meeting also tackled the progress achieved by the Higher Committee in the fields of transport, trade, investment, industry, customs and animal resources between in the two countries.