3 October 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: State Minister At Finance Ministry Discusses Preparations for Sudanese-Ethiopian Higher Technical Committee's Meetings With Ethiopian Ambassador

Tagged:

Related Topics

Khartoum — The State Minister at the Ministry of Finance and Economic Planning Dr. Abdul-Rahman Dirar has reviewed with Ethiopian Ambassador in Khartoum Abdi Zemo the situation of the preparations for the meetings of the Fifth Session of the Sudanese-Ethiopian Higher Joint Economic and Technical Committee, which is scheduled to be held during 15-17 of the current October.

The meeting touched on the progress achieved in the field of free markets through opening of the joint office at the Ethiopian Ministry of Industry to facilitate trade operations between the two countries, where the office started its tasks by searching for financing feasibility studies for establishment of joint free zones between the two countries.

The meeting reviewed the progress made in the studies of the two countries' currency in trade exchanges, in addition to the establishment of a branch for the Ethiopian bank in Khartoum.

The meeting also tackled the progress achieved by the Higher Committee in the fields of transport, trade, investment, industry, customs and animal resources between in the two countries.

Sudan

♦ This Week's News in Brief ♦

A compact weekly digest of Dabanga Sudan's highlights of the news from Darfur and Sudan Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.