3 October 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan Elected As Chairman of World Health Network in All Policies

Khartoum — Sudan has realized a new victory in the field of its international relations by its election as the Chairman of World Health Network in all policies.

This came by the election of the federal Minister of Health, Bahar Idris Abu-Garda as the network's chairman at the international meeting which was organized in Banjok by the World Health Organization (WHO), in cooperation with the government of Thailand, with participation of delegations of 60 member states of the World Health Organization and a number of international organizations.

The meetings witnessed formation of the executive bureau of the World Health Network in all policies, which included six countries which were Sudan, Thailand, Australia, Finland and representatives of the World Health Organization and the World Health Centre in Geneva.

The Network is the mechanism adopted by the World Health Organization (WHO) for overall health policy-making within the framework of the Sudan's 2015 project for health status in all policies, achieving sustainable development goals and comprehensive coverage of basic health care services to reach these goals as quickly as required.

