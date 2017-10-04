Sudan: Symposium On U.S. Sanctions Between Expectation and Lifting Indicators - Calls for Mobilization of Efforts to Lift Sanctions

Khartoum — The General Federation of Sudanese Students held a symposium Tuesday under the title "American Sanctions between Anticipation and Lifting Indicators" amid a qualitative presence of a number of interested people and experts.

"The US sanctions on Sudan have had a great impact on youth," said Eng. Mosab Mohamed Othman, head of the General Union of Sudanese Students, explaining that the symposium came as part of a series of seminars to be organized by the Student Union to highlight the importance of supporting the state's efforts to lifting the siege on the country and combating unfair sanctions against Sudan, stressing the necessity of benefiting from the foreign organizations in supporting the campaign for lifting the sanctions.

Othman pointed out to the anticipation and optimism on the lift of sanctions and the exchange of benefits between Sudan and other countries, adding that the siege has effects on students and the academic environment, stressing continuation of such platforms to prepare and reassure all segments of society on the lifting of sanctions.

Ali Mahmoud, Chairman of the Economic Committee at the National Assembly, said the unilateral sanctions imposed on Sudan have affected the banking dealings between Sudan and other countries, pointing out that lifting the siege is a priority to drive the economy and facilitate financial transactions with other countries and international organizations.

Eng. Al-Tayib Mustafa, Chairman of the Information Committee at the National Council, stressed that the media has borne a great burden on backing the official efforts by clarifying the negative effects of economic sanctions on the national economy and on all sectors of society, stressing the necessity to mobilize all efforts for the lifting of sanctions.

"The external dimension and the coordination of efforts have positive effects on the improvement of the Sudan image in various international forums in order to achieve the desired goal, which is the lifting of the unjust sanctions against Sudan," said Dr. Mohamed Mustafa Al-Daw, the Chairman of the Foreign Relations Committee of the National Assembly.